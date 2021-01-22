Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, International Business Machines Corp, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Sells Uniti Group Inc, Sempra Energy, Bank of Hawaii Corp

Boulder, CO, based Investment company Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of Nova Scotia, International Business Machines Corp, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells Uniti Group Inc, Sempra Energy, Bank of Hawaii Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc, Corning Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC owns 295 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BNS, CHD, NRG, LQD, AOM, CIBR, VIA,
- Added Positions: IBM, IYY, CL, JPM, VIG, FAST, GIS, HRL, PG, K, ED, SCHB, JNJ, EBAY, MTB, KMB, KR, SJM, VB, PYPL, EFV, RTX, FDX, TTD, UL,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, SRE, BOH, XOM, XMLV, COP, STLA, ADX, T, DUK, DXC, EBIX, QABA, PSX, BMY, WAB,
- Sold Out: UNIT, GLW, ENR, D, WMB, GTXMQ, UN, TYG, QDEL, OTIS, OMC, LIN, LBTYK, ABT, CNK, CARR, BDX, AI, ABC,
For the details of Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rocky+mountain+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) - 407,172 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,871 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 36,726 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 12,526 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 18,663 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $54.04, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.54 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.17 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 73.61%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $118.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $96.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 730.19%. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $52.51, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kellogg Co (K)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 517.24%. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $47.16. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Uniti Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $10.44.Sold Out: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $42.27.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.6.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.32.Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.74.
