We Are One Seven, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Unilever NV, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company We Are One Seven, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Markel Corp, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Unilever NV, Verizon Communications Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, We Are One Seven, LLC. As of 2020Q4, We Are One Seven, LLC owns 488 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UL, MKL, VNLA, SVW, ENTG, GS, MAS, ANGL, EVR, ALC, FTDR, UWM, IWR, BIV, MEDP, LUV, CRSP, TOTL, SPSM, SPMD, APG, SQM, JNK, APTV, IART, IWD, FEX, MCHP, PD, LEG, DLN, EMB, PGX, SPEM, EXPO, VEU, BK, NATI, POWI, USPH, CAH, PH, FSLR, DE, SMAR, SNE, CVNA, IEI, IVE, PNC, ARCC, PRO, IGSB, ZBH, PS, USB, EVGN, CX,
- Added Positions: LECO, SPY, IYW, SCHV, VBK, VOO, VTV, VCSH, FTCS, VOT, AMZN, FND, FVD, IVV, J, VB, VXX, QCOM, LBRDK, IWF, AVGO, FV, VYM, LMT, SRCL, VVV, BOND, FXO, CNC, TSLA, ARKK, SSO, ELY, DUK, GOOGL, MS, EEM, HYG, SHOP, PYPL, BV, IVW, QQQ, QUAL, SCHW, NFLX, KDP, IJK, IWB, LQD, PFF, VCIT, VO, ABT, ADBE, NKE, PFE, SQ, TEAM, DOMO, TIP, VTWO, MMM, ASML, BRK.B, BMY, COST, DHR, IP, MAR, NVDA, LIN, TJX, TSM, UPS, RTX, WMT, WM, BX, ENSG, TREE, SPLK, ABBV, ZTS, ESTC, FSLY, CWB, DVY, SPTL, VTI, XBI, ACN, ADP, BLK, CAT, D, DD, ECL, GPC, MNST, PEAK, INFO, ICE, LH, PEP, WST, GIM, PANW, VEEV, TWTR, TWNK, SAFE, DBEF, FPE, FTSL, FXH, HYLS, IJR, MGV, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, SCHP, BABA, AAPL, BAC, ITOT, MINT, STIP, SHY, GBIL, GLD, VEA, T, NEE, RSP, EFA, GSLC, IWM, VUG, AXP, CSCO, BKNG, VRNT, KN, PLD, XOM, WELL, MCD, DIS, EXLS, CRNC, OTIS, EFG, SCHG, MO, TFC, CSX, CVX, DVA, EL, NOC, ORCL, SWKS, UNH, ZBRA, BTZ, LULU, PM, PLOW, FIVE, QUOT, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IXUS, VGT, XLV, AMED, IEP, AZN, BCE, BA, COP, DEO, DISH, LLY, GNTX, IBM, INTC, MPWR, NDSN, NSC, NVS, PG, PHM, RPM, SIVB, STE, TGT, TER, TMO, WBA, RVT, AVK, NFJ, AOD, GNRC, SPSC, HHC, CSOD, SSTK, KEYS, ETSY, AGG, BSV, FMB, FXD, IWO, JPST, SHM, VGIT, CB, AAP, AMD, APD, AB, AEP, AMT, AMGN, EPAY, CRL, CHE, CHD, CIEN, CTAS, C, CTSH, CMCSA, STZ, COO, CPRT, DIOD, EQIX, AJRD, GD, GE, HD, JNJ, KLAC, KSU, KMB, MDLZ, MKC, MDT, MRK, NBIX, OHI, PEGA, PGR, RMD, RBA, POOL, CRM, SHW, WPM, SO, SP, SNPS, TTWO, MMT, MCR, NUO, EMD, IGR, BOE, BDJ, AWP, BGY, MELI, ULTA, CELH, PRLB, FPF, BURL, RARE, FIVN, MTBC, GLOB, SEDG, WSC, AYX, EYE, FBT, QTEC, SPLV, VWO, XLF, XLU, AMN, ASX, AKAM, BAM, KO, GLW, CCI, CMI, EMR, F, GFI, HCSG, HBAN, IEX, MTD, ARGO, RJF, TRV, SYK, SUI, TECH, TDY, TXN, TRI, UNP, GWW, WSM, ICAD, BIF, EVV, NAD, NEA, BYM, BHK, EAD, IGD, MA, LOPE, AKER, FTNT, CHTR, NXPI, BAH, FRC, KMI, HII, HZNP, QLYS, ICLR, APAM, MIE, PCTY, PAYC, FWONK, FRPT, WK, INOV, KRNT, NNDM, ALRM, LSXMA, BL, LW, ROKU, NIO, BND, IGIB, DIA, LMBS, MGK, MTUM, NOBL, VT,
- Sold Out: TPL, UN, BBY, VAR, SAP, CASH, BIL, HDS, LII, IEF, GLIBA, EBAY, GDX, CTLT, JPIN, WY, GSK, BSX, BIIB, TTEK, NEM, DSGX, ED, CI, KMX, FDL, BIO, IJT, GHY, BZH, LGF.B,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,709 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,146 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,700 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 31,898 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
- First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 179,829 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 39,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.72 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc by 327.51%. The purchase prices were between $91.88 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $110.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 25,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 367.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 509.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.58%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.45.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.69.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.Sold Out: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.45 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $30.79.
