>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Amendment and Increase to Normal Course Issuer Bid

January 22, 2021 | About: TSX:SEC -0.48%

MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) announced today the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) of the Corporation’s Notice of Intention to amend its previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") to increase the number of common shares of the Corporation which the Corporation may repurchase for cancellation under the NCIB from 70,000 common shares, or 2.67% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares as of August 1, 2020, to 100,000 common shares, representing 3.81% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares as of August 1, 2020.

Under the NCIB, which commenced on August 14, 2020, the Corporation has repurchased a total of 62,100 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and through eligible alternative trading systems at a weighted average price of $174.39 per common share as of the date hereof.

Other than the increase to the maximum number of common shares which may be purchased by the Corporation pursuant to the NCIB, no further amendments have been made to the NCIB, and the NCIB is still set to terminate on August 13, 2021. For further details regarding the NCIB, please refer to the Corporation's prior news release dated August 11, 2020.

Senvest Capital Inc. and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

_________________________________
For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice-President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.



fb7ef74e-0102-44b2-b2f4-31e0c191a2a8

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)