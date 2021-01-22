>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) SVP, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen Sold $3.5 million of Shares

January 22, 2021 | About: IPGP -0.33%

SVP, CFO of Ipg Photonics Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Pv Mammen (insider trades) sold 13,925 shares of IPGP on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $251.62 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

IPG Photonics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of fiber lasers and amplifiers for diverse applications in numerous markets. The company sells its products globally to OEMs, system integrators and end users in a wide range of diverse markets. IPG Photonics Corp has a market cap of $13.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $251.000000 with a P/E ratio of 127.41 and P/S ratio of 11.50. IPG Photonics Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IPG Photonics Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with IPG Photonics Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPGP stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $251.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of IPGP stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $230.47. The price of the stock has increased by 8.91% since.
  • Director John R Peeler sold 3,654 shares of IPGP stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $221.2. The price of the stock has increased by 13.47% since.
  • SVP, Worldwide Sales & Mrkting Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of IPGP stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $220.45. The price of the stock has increased by 13.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IPGP, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)