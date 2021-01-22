Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) SVP, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen Sold $3.5 million of Shares

SVP, CFO of Ipg Photonics Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Pv Mammen (insider trades) sold 13,925 shares of IPGP on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $251.62 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

IPG Photonics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of fiber lasers and amplifiers for diverse applications in numerous markets. The company sells its products globally to OEMs, system integrators and end users in a wide range of diverse markets. IPG Photonics Corp has a market cap of $13.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $251.000000 with a P/E ratio of 127.41 and P/S ratio of 11.50. IPG Photonics Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IPG Photonics Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with IPG Photonics Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of IPGP stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $230.47. The price of the stock has increased by 8.91% since.

Director John R Peeler sold 3,654 shares of IPGP stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $221.2. The price of the stock has increased by 13.47% since.

SVP, Worldwide Sales & Mrkting Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of IPGP stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $220.45. The price of the stock has increased by 13.86% since.

