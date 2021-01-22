Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sold $761,862 of Shares

CFO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Theodore Blegen (insider trades) sold 1,919 shares of MPWR on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $397.01 a share. The total sale was $761,862.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance power solutions. These solutions are found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a market cap of $17.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $396.910000 with a P/E ratio of 120.64 and P/S ratio of 23.86. The dividend yield of Monolithic Power Systems Inc stocks is 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Monolithic Power Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Monolithic Power Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of MPWR stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $367.29. The price of the stock has increased by 8.06% since.

CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of MPWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $368.26. The price of the stock has increased by 7.78% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of MPWR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $397.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.03% since.

CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of MPWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $368.26. The price of the stock has increased by 7.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP & General Counsel Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of MPWR stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $389.37. The price of the stock has increased by 1.94% since.

Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of MPWR stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $366.48. The price of the stock has increased by 8.3% since.

Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing Maurice Sciammas sold 5,325 shares of MPWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $368.26. The price of the stock has increased by 7.78% since.

VP & General Counsel Saria Tseng sold 4,305 shares of MPWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $368.26. The price of the stock has increased by 7.78% since.

Pres. of MPS Asia Operations Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of MPWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $368.26. The price of the stock has increased by 7.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MPWR, click here