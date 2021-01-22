Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) President and CEO Robert Kramer Sold $2.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Kramer (insider trades) sold 24,132 shares of EBS on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $110.03 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a biotechnology company operating in two divisions: biodefense and biosciences. The company focuses on countermeasures that address public health threats around hematology and oncology therapeutics. Emergent BioSolutions Inc has a market cap of $5.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.120000 with a P/E ratio of 34.44 and P/S ratio of 4.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Emergent BioSolutions Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of EBS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $106.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

