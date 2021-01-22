Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) President and CEO R Bradley Gray Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Nanostring Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R Bradley Gray (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of NSTG on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $72.34 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

NanoString Technologies Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable genomic information from minute amounts of tissue. NanoString Technologies Inc has a market cap of $3.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.920000 with and P/S ratio of 24.81. NanoString Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with NanoString Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NSTG stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $72.34. The price of the stock has increased by 9.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NSTG stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $72.62. The price of the stock has increased by 8.68% since.

Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NSTG stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $66.53. The price of the stock has increased by 18.62% since.

