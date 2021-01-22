>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) President and CEO R Bradley Gray Sold $1.8 million of Shares

January 22, 2021 | About: NSTG +3.38%

President and CEO of Nanostring Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R Bradley Gray (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of NSTG on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $72.34 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

NanoString Technologies Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable genomic information from minute amounts of tissue. NanoString Technologies Inc has a market cap of $3.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.920000 with and P/S ratio of 24.81. NanoString Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with NanoString Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NSTG stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $72.34. The price of the stock has increased by 9.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NSTG stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $72.62. The price of the stock has increased by 8.68% since.
  • Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NSTG stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $66.53. The price of the stock has increased by 18.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NSTG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)