Morgan Stanley (MS) Chairman and CEO James P Gorman Sold $12.8 million of Shares

January 22, 2021 | About: MS -0.76%

Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James P Gorman (insider trades) sold 175,000 shares of MS on 01/22/2021 at an average price of $73.12 a share. The total sale was $12.8 million.

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank. The company has institutional securities, wealth-management, and asset-management segments. Morgan Stanley has a market cap of $134.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.130000 with a P/E ratio of 11.54 and P/S ratio of 2.67. The dividend yield of Morgan Stanley stocks is 1.88%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Morgan Stanley. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO James P Gorman sold 175,000 shares of MS stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $73.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.38% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of MS stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $74.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Head of Wealth Management Andrew M Saperstein sold 30,050 shares of MS stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $73.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.
  • Head of Inst'l Securities Edward N Pick sold 100,000 shares of MS stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $75.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.
  • Chief Human Resources Officer Jeffrey S Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of MS stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $74.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Eric F Grossman sold 29,000 shares of MS stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $74.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.82% since.

