American Well Corp (AMWL) CFO Keith Anderson Sold $5.9 million of Shares

January 22, 2021 | About: AMWL +1.1%

CFO of American Well Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith Anderson (insider trades) sold 222,054 shares of AMWL on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $26.43 a share. The total sale was $5.9 million.

American Well Corp has a market cap of $6.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.480000 with and P/S ratio of 21.33. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with American Well Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, co-CEO, 10% Owner Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of AMWL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.54% since.
  • Chairman, co-CEO, 10% Owner Ido Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of AMWL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.54% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Keith Anderson sold 222,054 shares of AMWL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, International Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of AMWL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.54% since.
  • Director Peter L. Slavin sold 50,000 shares of AMWL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.54% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of AMWL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.54% since.
  • Chief Information Officer Jason Medeiros sold 128,323 shares of AMWL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.54% since.
  • COO Kurt Knight sold 133,652 shares of AMWL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMWL, click here

.

