Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.4 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $124.92 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $51.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.020000 with and P/S ratio of 204.69. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $124.92. The price of the stock has increased by 4.88% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $130.53. The price of the stock has increased by 0.38% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $117.08. The price of the stock has increased by 11.91% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $114.02. The price of the stock has increased by 14.91% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $115.72. The price of the stock has increased by 13.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $123.88. The price of the stock has increased by 5.76% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $121.88. The price of the stock has increased by 7.5% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $122.15. The price of the stock has increased by 7.26% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $112.83. The price of the stock has increased by 16.12% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $117.12. The price of the stock has increased by 11.87% since.

