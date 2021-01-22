American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) SVP, CFO & Treasurer John W Jr Kosiba Sold $691,340 of Shares

SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John W Jr Kosiba (insider trades) sold 25,094 shares of AMSC on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $27.55 a share. The total sale was $691,340.

American Superconductor Corp provides megawatt-scale solutions that lower the cost of wind power and enhance the performance of the power grid. The Company's business segments are Wind and Grid. American Superconductor Corp has a market cap of $810.150 million; its shares were traded at around $29.350000 with and P/S ratio of 8.08. American Superconductor Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with American Superconductor Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO & Treasurer John W Jr Kosiba sold 25,094 shares of AMSC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $27.55. The price of the stock has increased by 6.53% since.

