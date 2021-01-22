>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ameresco Inc (AMRC) President and CEO George P Sakellaris Sold $639,976 of Shares

January 22, 2021 | About: AMRC -0.15%

President and CEO of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George P Sakellaris (insider trades) sold 10,951 shares of AMRC on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $58.44 a share. The total sale was $639,976.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.120000 with a P/E ratio of 54.24 and P/S ratio of 2.80. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 10,951 shares of AMRC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $58.44. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 33,262 shares of AMRC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $56.01. The price of the stock has increased by 5.55% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of AMRC stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $58.87. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 110,783 shares of AMRC stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $58.56. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 31,774 shares of AMRC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $58.49. The price of the stock has increased by 1.08% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 59,474 shares of AMRC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $55.73. The price of the stock has increased by 6.08% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of AMRC stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $59.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.
  • Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,322 shares of AMRC stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $59.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.66% since.
  • Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 135,478 shares of AMRC stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $58.79. The price of the stock has increased by 0.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMRC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)