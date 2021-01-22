Phreesia Inc (PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sold $983,766 of Shares

CEO of Phreesia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chaim Indig (insider trades) sold 14,892 shares of PHR on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $66.06 a share. The total sale was $983,766.

Phreesia Inc has a market cap of $3.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.800000 with and P/S ratio of 18.77.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Chaim Indig sold 14,892 shares of PHR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $66.06. The price of the stock has increased by 5.66% since.

CEO Chaim Indig sold 135,108 shares of PHR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $63.32. The price of the stock has increased by 10.23% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of PHR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $64. The price of the stock has increased by 9.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Life Sciences David Linetsky sold 6,826 shares of PHR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $66.04. The price of the stock has increased by 5.69% since.

Director Michael Weintraub sold 35,000 shares of PHR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $63.86. The price of the stock has increased by 9.3% since.

SVP, Life Sciences David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of PHR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $64.28. The price of the stock has increased by 8.59% since.

COO Evan Roberts sold 5,500 shares of PHR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $63.87. The price of the stock has increased by 9.28% since.

COO Evan Roberts sold 101,713 shares of PHR stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $52.68. The price of the stock has increased by 32.5% since.

