Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sold $945,500 of Shares

CEO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric J. Jr. Lindberg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of GO on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $37.82 a share. The total sale was $945,500.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $3.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.950000 with a P/E ratio of 42.04 and P/S ratio of 1.29. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $37.82. The price of the stock has increased by 5.63% since.
- CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $40.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.28% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- See Remarks Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of GO stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $39.83. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.
- Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of GO stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $40.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.
