Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni Sold $3.5 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Anaplan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Calderoni (insider trades) sold 48,824 shares of PLAN on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $71.71 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Anaplan Inc has a market cap of $10.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.550000 with and P/S ratio of 23.23.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of PLAN stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $71.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of PLAN stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $72.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.92% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David H Jr Morton sold 80,000 shares of PLAN stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $72.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP & Chief Accounting Officer Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of PLAN stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $71.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.

Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of PLAN stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $75.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.99% since.

