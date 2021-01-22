Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sold $905,760 of Shares

CEO of Altair Engineering Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Ralph Scapa (insider trades) sold 14,635 shares of ALTR on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $61.89 a share. The total sale was $905,760.

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software. It also provides services related to its software including consulting, training, implementation services, and support, along with technical services for product development. Altair Engineering Inc has a market cap of $4.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.750000 with and P/S ratio of 9.60.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 14,635 shares of ALTR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $61.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.46% since.

CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 55,365 shares of ALTR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $60.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.24% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Howard N Morof sold 4,000 shares of ALTR stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $62.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 7,205 shares of ALTR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $61.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.46% since.

10% Owner R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 7,430 shares of ALTR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $61.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.47% since.

10% Owner R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 32,570 shares of ALTR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $60.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.

10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 22,795 shares of ALTR stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $60.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.21% since.

10% Owner George J Christ sold 100,000 shares of ALTR stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $61.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.54% since.

