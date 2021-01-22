Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CFO Chad M Cohen Sold $3.4 million of Shares

CFO of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Cohen (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of ADPT on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $67.33 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $9.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.740000 with and P/S ratio of 94.08. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 8,400 shares of ADPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $70.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.82% since.

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 49,560 shares of ADPT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $59.88. The price of the stock has increased by 13.13% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $67.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $68.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $63.41. The price of the stock has increased by 6.83% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 75,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $62.59. The price of the stock has increased by 8.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $66.56. The price of the stock has increased by 1.77% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S Robins sold 100,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $67.6. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $68.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.34% since.

Chief Business Development Off Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of ADPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.83% since.

EVP, Operations & Program Mana Nancy Louise Hill sold 25,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.83% since.

