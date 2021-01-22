>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF

January 22, 2021 | About: IVV -0.34% AAPL +1.61% ESGU -0.29% LQD -0.07% VOO -0.36% GOVT +0.07%

Investment company Cypress Wealth Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Wealth Services, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,290 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,685 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 259,090 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 82,539 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,462 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 98,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $139.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 198,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 259,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 82,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 30,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 361,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cypress Wealth Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cypress Wealth Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cypress Wealth Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cypress Wealth Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cypress Wealth Services, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)