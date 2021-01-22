Cypress Wealth Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF

Investment company Cypress Wealth Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IVV, AAPL, ESGU, LQD, VOO, GOVT, EFG, MGK, SPY, ESGE, QQQ, VO, PFF, VCIT, IGSB, MSFT, VLUE, MUB, VTV, MTCH, VYM, IXN, USMV, UPS, GBIL, HYG, VB, VEA, AMZN, IHI, SHYG, TSLA, FEX, SCHZ, DIS, VDC, MBB, IEFA, BRK.B, IJR, VUG, VV, VWO, COST, FTC, GOOGL, ITOT, KOR, KOR, JNJ, SCHX, NEAR, TT, WFC, SHOP, DVY, SCHD, VZ, RPG, GOOG, IWM, JPM, SBUX, FB, AMGN, FTCS, VCSH, PFE, FNX, FTA, V, QUAL, VTEB, SCHF, TLT, DIA, VIG, HD, LOW, T, ABT, IWD, MCD, TGT, DFEB, SCHA, SCHB, PG, ABBV, PYPL, CORP, FYX, QQEW, PM, SQ, IWF, MO, BMY, WMT, VTI, INTC, BABA, BNDX, SCHE, BA, CMCSA, XOM, QCOM, IWO, IWP, SCHM, KO, NVDA, WPM, MA, FVD, MTUM, SUB, BLK, CVX, CSCO, F, IBM, PEP, UNH, ARKK, BSCL, BSCM, IJH, IYG, LGLV, LMBS, RMI, RMI, AXP, BAC, HON, NFLX, BND, MMM, ENB, MDT, TXN, FNV, FXL, IVW, QTEC, D, NEE, KMB, ORCL, TMO, VFC, ALLE, IR, FTEC, MDLZ, PLUG, AG, FBT, FDN, HYMB, IWS, IYR, XLE, ACN, ALK, DUK, LLY, MRK, BKNG, JHB, AIA, EFA, GSLC, HDV, IBB, IEMG, JKF, XLU, DHR, GIS, GS, HPQ, LMT, NKE, PH, FSM, NID, FIV, EFL, DOCU, MUNI, SGOL, USIG, VBR, AMT, CVS, CLX, COP, CMI, FLO, LAMR, SRE, TJX, QQQX, SVM, IHIT, UBER, ACWV, BIV, IGIB, IJS, IWB, IWN, IWV, PGX, SCHP, SIZE, VGK, VHT, VMBS, VNQ, XLK, XLY, CAH, CAT, SCHW, GD, NVS, SYY, UL, UNP, RTX, WM, EBAY, MUC, NAD, PHYS, ZG, IQV, TTD, BGIO, JCO, CBH, DCF, FXH, IGLB, MCHI, SLV, VDE, XLV, MYC, THM, HFRO, BCRX, COTY, LYG, PPT, AXU, NMTR, NR, NAK,
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,290 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,685 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 259,090 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 82,539 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,462 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 98,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $139.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 198,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 259,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 82,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 30,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 361,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.
