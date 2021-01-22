Cypress Wealth Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF

Investment company Cypress Wealth Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cypress Wealth Services, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Cypress Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,290 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,685 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 259,090 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 82,539 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,462 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 98,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $139.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 198,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 259,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 82,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 30,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 361,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.