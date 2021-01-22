Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Abraxas Petroleum Corp

Libertyville, IL, based Investment company Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Abraxas Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CEF, WTFC, WM, DNL, SLV,

CEF, WTFC, WM, DNL, SLV, Added Positions: BSV, IJK, VYM, GLDM, FIXD, VOE, GSY, VBR, AMZN, ABBV, VUG, VBK, MA, IWS, VO, T, MMM, MSFT, VEA, GLD, VTV, WBA, PEP,

BSV, IJK, VYM, GLDM, FIXD, VOE, GSY, VBR, AMZN, ABBV, VUG, VBK, MA, IWS, VO, T, MMM, MSFT, VEA, GLD, VTV, WBA, PEP, Reduced Positions: SPYG, HQY, DON, WPC, SPY, BOND, EW, KR, PG, TSLA, DES, MMP, HDV, VNQ, BRK.B, DIS, HD, CMCSA,

SPYG, HQY, DON, WPC, SPY, BOND, EW, KR, PG, TSLA, DES, MMP, HDV, VNQ, BRK.B, DIS, HD, CMCSA, Sold Out: SPLG, AXAS,

For the details of Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrys+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 657,436 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 826,829 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 233,702 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 494,083 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 94,837 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.84 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.72. The stock is now traded at around $115.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $76.64, with an estimated average price of $70.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.923500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1009.08%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 280,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 305.87%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 85,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 173.42%. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 74,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3292.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $1.47 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.34.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 35.36%. The sale prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC still held 2,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.