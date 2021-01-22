Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Relaxing Retirement Coach (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relaxing Retirement Coach. As of 2020Q4, Relaxing Retirement Coach owns 39 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 95,085 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.78% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 113,183 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.07% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 44,398 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 103,302 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.34% BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 36,761 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.96%

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $277.06.

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 61.78%. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $93.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.17%. Relaxing Retirement Coach still held 95,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.58%. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.41%. Relaxing Retirement Coach still held 15,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.39%. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.72%. Relaxing Retirement Coach still held 9,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 50.07%. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.13%. Relaxing Retirement Coach still held 113,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 77.79%. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.98%. Relaxing Retirement Coach still held 33,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.