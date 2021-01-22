Peavine Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Reno, NV, based Investment company Peavine Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peavine Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Peavine Capital Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SHV, SPY,

For the details of PEAVINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peavine+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 2,204,571 shares, 59.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.90% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 420,011 shares, 38.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,472 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 13,043 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 170 shares, 0.14% of the total portfolio.

Peavine Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.64%. The holding were 2,204,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.