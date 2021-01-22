Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BT

Investment company Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Trade Desk Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Merck Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,021 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,393 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 195,300 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 297,049 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 18,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 22,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $812.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $146.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $223.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 192.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.41%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.17%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 44,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $11.12.