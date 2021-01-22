Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BT

Investment company Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Trade Desk Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Merck Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EMQQ, SPYV, TTD, FTSM, ARKK, CRWD, XHB, TDOC, XOM, RNG, MCHP, MBB, PLTR, EL, C, XLI, VLUE, ZBRA, CCK, ANET, FLT, PDD, WFC, EFA, TMO, SGMS, PGR, VEA, CMCSA, ACN, ET, DVAX,
- Added Positions: AMD, FTCS, QQQ, IVV, VTI, VOO, JPST, SHOP, ORCC, FXI, FVD, MCHI, IEMG, REGL, ESGU, MSFT, VGT, BABA, TSM, XBI, DOCU, PMT, DGRO, SCHO, AGG, NVDA, DIS, BA, WMT, KO, ESGE, T, ABBV, ARKG, SMDV, CRM, VTV, GOOG, SPY, POOL, COST, DXCM, GD, HD, IWR, PEP, SBUX, TGT, UBER, PYPL, V, ESGC, IBM, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, VTIP, IAU, MRK, FSK, WORK, XLK, PINS, IJR, GOVT, TWLO, IWF, NKE, IEFA, PFE, EFG, JPM, ARCC, ABB, FSKR, QUAL, LMBS, LQD, VNQ, IJH, COTY, CMG, SWKS, NUAN, MITK, MCD, KVHI, BMY, ADBE, DG, GLD, VZ, LMT, ISRG, HON, CSCO, BAC,
- Sold Out: ZM, BIL, SLV, PTON, DHI, INSG, WPX, CLNC,
For the details of Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perennial+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,021 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,393 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 195,300 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 297,049 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 18,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 22,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $812.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $146.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $223.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 192.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.41%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.17%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 44,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.Sold Out: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88.Sold Out: Inseego Corp (INSG)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $11.12.
