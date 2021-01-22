Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, Total SE, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Investment company Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Total SE, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund, BTC iShares Global Materials ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,681 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 38,708 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,164 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 73,441 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 82,031 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09%

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 11,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.71 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $16.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.451000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Total SE by 345.06%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 68,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 118,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $81.74, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1.