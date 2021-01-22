DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys EchoStar Corp, Telefonica Brasil SA, Viatris Inc, Sells Telefonica Brasil SA, FedEx Corp, Microsoft Corp

Investment company DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co (Current Portfolio) buys EchoStar Corp, Telefonica Brasil SA, Viatris Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Pfizer Inc, sells Telefonica Brasil SA, FedEx Corp, Microsoft Corp, Just Energy Group Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co. As of 2020Q4, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owns 146 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SATS, TSPA, VIA, BEPC, EEM, RDS.A, PSX, BP, TGT, CVX, IXN, LVS, BK, ARKK, MS, ROKU, DOCU, MRNA, WYNN, MDT, TAN, ILMN, KBE, JOF, LITB,

SATS, TSPA, VIA, BEPC, EEM, RDS.A, PSX, BP, TGT, CVX, IXN, LVS, BK, ARKK, MS, ROKU, DOCU, MRNA, WYNN, MDT, TAN, ILMN, KBE, JOF, LITB, Added Positions: KL, PFE, OTEX, FB, TRP, GDX, ENB, DIS, CNI, TDOC, AAPL, BAC, SU, BRK.B, BNS, MFC, IBM, GOOGL, COST, PK, WPM, BMY, SHOP, BDX, BAM, WBA, T, NTR, VOD,

KL, PFE, OTEX, FB, TRP, GDX, ENB, DIS, CNI, TDOC, AAPL, BAC, SU, BRK.B, BNS, MFC, IBM, GOOGL, COST, PK, WPM, BMY, SHOP, BDX, BAM, WBA, T, NTR, VOD, Reduced Positions: FDX, VIAC, MSFT, 1JE1, RY, FOCS, AXP, GS, JNJ, JPM, CVE, WMT, LOW, MCD, V, TJX, AMZN, ORCL, MRK, GE, CMCSA, C, MOS, FEZ, TU, UNH, PEP, CVS, NEM, CL, PM, BEP, IMO, PG, NKE, BIP, CP, PBA, ABB, BUD, XOM, TAP, ASA, AUY, GOOG, VZ, INTC, KGC, ALYA, MO, ABT, GFL, MIDD, SQ, QSR, AQN, SLF, TEF,

FDX, VIAC, MSFT, 1JE1, RY, FOCS, AXP, GS, JNJ, JPM, CVE, WMT, LOW, MCD, V, TJX, AMZN, ORCL, MRK, GE, CMCSA, C, MOS, FEZ, TU, UNH, PEP, CVS, NEM, CL, PM, BEP, IMO, PG, NKE, BIP, CP, PBA, ABB, BUD, XOM, TAP, ASA, AUY, GOOG, VZ, INTC, KGC, ALYA, MO, ABT, GFL, MIDD, SQ, QSR, AQN, SLF, TEF, Sold Out: VIV, DAL, MPC, CAT, SPGI, QCOM, LVGO, PDS, DHT, AQB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,308 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 220,263 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 303,773 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 198,896 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 244,737 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in EchoStar Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 233,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 376,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 175,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 78.76%. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 135,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 195,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 62.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 52.41%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $263.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.24.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.18.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81.