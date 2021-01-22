Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Honeywell International Inc, The Travelers Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Unilever NV

Investment company Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Honeywell International Inc, The Travelers Inc, Coca-Cola Co, AbbVie Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, HON, TRV, KO, ABBV, SPY,

UL, HON, TRV, KO, ABBV, SPY, Added Positions: SCHX, VO, IJR, VGSH, VTIP, VWO, VBR, SCHH, MA, JNJ, USB, UNP, DEO, CSCO, BRK.B, VTI, BAC, GOOGL, COST, MMM, CODI,

SCHX, VO, IJR, VGSH, VTIP, VWO, VBR, SCHH, MA, JNJ, USB, UNP, DEO, CSCO, BRK.B, VTI, BAC, GOOGL, COST, MMM, CODI, Reduced Positions: SHV, MSFT, AAPL, CAT, IBM, PAYX, PG, PM, VNQ, CVX, PFE,

SHV, MSFT, AAPL, CAT, IBM, PAYX, PG, PM, VNQ, CVX, PFE, Sold Out: UN,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 771,259 shares, 23.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 599,834 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 169,824 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 494,433 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 363,728 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.