>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Honeywell International Inc, The Travelers Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Unilever NV

January 22, 2021 | About: UL -0.43% HON -1.45% TRV -1.94% ABBV -0.36% SPY -0.35% KO -0.94% UN +0%

Investment company Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Honeywell International Inc, The Travelers Inc, Coca-Cola Co, AbbVie Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+quadrant+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 771,259 shares, 23.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 599,834 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 169,824 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 494,433 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 363,728 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)