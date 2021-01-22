Spreng Capital Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Cedar Fair LP, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Investment company Spreng Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Cedar Fair LP, Lululemon Athletica Inc, KeyCorp, Marathon Oil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spreng Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Spreng Capital Management, Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 114,373 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,494 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,163 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 979.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,048 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 45,341 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $267.05. The stock is now traded at around $309.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.42. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 979.43%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 17,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 51,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.15%. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $93.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.59.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.66.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $5.43.