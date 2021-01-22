Spreng Capital Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Cedar Fair LP, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Investment company Spreng Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Cedar Fair LP, Lululemon Athletica Inc, KeyCorp, Marathon Oil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spreng Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Spreng Capital Management, Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VTI, BSV, VCSH, ETN, LAMR, MLM, VGT, NSC, GOOGL, CINF, ES,
- Added Positions: IVV, XLI, SCHB, SCHG, ITA, XLK, JNJ, VIG, SCHD, T, UNP, FE, MO, XLF, VZ, HON, DE, CAT, AMZN, WMT, XLU, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, FUN, IEF, BLK, CSCO, TMO, BRK.B, V, VYM, JPM, AGG, KO, SYY, MPC, DG, VFH, INTC, HBAN, SHY, IEI, LQD, XLP, SCHX, BAC, PM, D, RTX, PDI, LNT, UL, VB, F, IT,
- Sold Out: GOOG, LULU, KEY, MRO,
For the details of SPRENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spreng+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPRENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 114,373 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,494 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,163 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 979.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,048 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 45,341 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $267.05. The stock is now traded at around $309.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.42. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 979.43%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 17,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 51,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.15%. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $93.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.59.Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.66.Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $5.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPRENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:
1. SPRENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SPRENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPRENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPRENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying