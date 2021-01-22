H D Vest Advisory Services Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company H D Vest Advisory Services (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H D Vest Advisory Services. As of 2020Q4, H D Vest Advisory Services owns 834 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,066,173 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.7% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,592,179 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.82% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 840,665 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.63% Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 4,287,139 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,616,879 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.03%

H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 4,287,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $115.55 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $145.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $414.16. The stock is now traded at around $502.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 321,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 146.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 269,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 129.46%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 82,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 979.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $33.27. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 125,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82. The stock is now traded at around $169.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.539900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 95,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96.

H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.43.

H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $18.02, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $86.4 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $102.57.

H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan. The sale prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18.

H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62.