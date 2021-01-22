H D Vest Advisory Services Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company H D Vest Advisory Services (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H D Vest Advisory Services. As of 2020Q4, H D Vest Advisory Services owns 834 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RODM, QTEC, RH, VRP, GDRX, FXR, DDD, KAR, FN, BWXT, IBTX, 50AA, HFRO, EEMS, EMQQ, FIVG, IUSB, JETS, PBW, SGOL, SLQD, VNLA, NWN, ASML, ARE, BC, COG, SCHW, CW, LEN, MMS, NICE, FIZZ, BLNK, PWR, SIVB, LMAT, KBR, VIA, ZIXI, CFB, CEMI, MDXG, HROW,
- Added Positions: IVW, XLRE, IWP, DVYE, VDC, FTA, ARKK, HYLS, EMLP, SWK, AGZ, IJK, GLDM, DDOG, DGRO, FEP, FIXD, GOVT, IPAC, MOAT, SHM, PINS, MKC, CR, TDIV, SUSA, SHYG, DHT, SCHH, QLTA, EIX, IYW, EXAS, FRT, IQLT, IFF, IPG, CVM, IEUR, MORN, PHM, DGX, BB, MUI, FEM, EWJ, PMF, SCD, HCKT, CIBR, WPX, ENBL, HPE, UBER,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, IWM, AGG, QQQ, AMZN, IWR, MSFT, SPY, BRK.B, VEA, JKE, VTV, VNQ, LQD, JKD, VWO, IEFA, VOO, VB, SPLV, VIG, IJR, VTI, T, BND, V, EFA, VRAI, PG, TSLA, VZ, EFAV, HD, JNJ, NVDA, FB, DEM, DVY, JKF, VUG, IEMG, IJH, RPG, CVX, XOM, IWF, DIS, GOOG, SLY, VYM, GLD, XLK, GOOGL, INTC, EEM, MUB, PFF, JPM, MCD, WMT, HYG, VCSH, LMT, PFE, IVE, JKG, JKH, VHT, COST, ABBV, BABA, SDY, USMV, VO, PEP, MA, DIA, PXH, SHY, BAC, KO, DUK, LLY, SO, UNH, BSV, DGS, FVD, IWB, JHML, JPST, MINT, ABT, BA, CSCO, MRK, NFLX, GSY, ICF, IWO, JKK, PTLC, TIP, VGT, XLY, XSLV, NEE, QCOM, BNDX, IHF, JKJ, RSP, VV, MMM, MO, SBUX, FSK, SHOP, GBF, ITOT, IWD, XLF, XLU, XLV, CVS, CAT, HON, IBM, NOC, UNP, UPS, RTX, BRK.A, PYPL, DBEF, DLN, IYR, JKI, JKL, VFH, XLP, XMLV, ADBE, AEP, BP, BLK, CMCSA, D, KMB, WM, WFC, RDS.B, BX, PM, SQ, DGRW, FLOT, IEF, IWC, PRF, SPHD, VEU, VONE, ACN, AMD, AMGN, BMY, CSX, CL, ED, STZ, GILD, TGT, TXN, IGSB, DES, DFEB, EEMV, EFG, EPS, FMB, FTCS, HDV, HEFA, IHI, IJT, IUSG, LDUR, MGK, QUAL, RWO, SLV, VAW, VBK, VCIT, VTWO, VXUS, XLE, ARCC, CHD, C, COP, DE, EMR, ENB, EPD, FDX, F, GIS, MDLZ, LOW, MDT, NKE, NSC, ORCL, PPL, O, CRM, SYY, UAL, VLO, BIP, ZM, BKLN, BOND, DTD, EES, FDN, FDT, FPE, FTC, GDX, IBB, IDV, IJJ, IWN, IWY, IYH, JNK, LGLV, MBB, MDY, MTUM, PCY, PGX, QQEW, SCHG, SCHP, SHV, SPTS, TLT, VBR, CB, ATVI, APD, AKAM, AXP, AMT, AZN, ADP, TFC, BLL, CLX, CMI, DLR, DD, ECL, GD, GE, GSK, GS, WELL, ITW, INTU, ISRG, SPGI, MU, NVAX, OKE, PAYX, LIN, PGR, RDS.A, LUV, SYK, TMO, WBA, ANTM, YUM, JPS, DAL, MAIN, FNV, AVGO, DG, PHYS, KMI, PSX, ZTS, TWTR, TDOC, KHC, FSKR, ARKG, DON, EMB, EZM, FDL, FPX, IGE, ITA, IUSV, IWS, IXC, IXN, IXP, JXI, MGC, NOBL, OEF, PKW, PRFZ, PTNQ, SCHD, SCZ, SPYG, VCR, VOOG, VTIP, VXF, WDIV, XBI, XLB, AFL, LNT, ALL, NLY, APA, AMAT, WTRG, AJG, ATO, ADSK, BAX, BDX, COF, BXMT, CCL, LUMN, CME, CINF, NNN, CCI, DTE, DHR, DRI, DEO, ETN, EW, EA, EXC, FAST, PEAK, HSY, HPQ, HRL, ILMN, BCOR, ICE, IP, KEY, LVS, LNC, MDC, MGM, MMP, MAR, MPW, MED, MS, NDAQ, NGG, NEM, NVS, NVO, NUE, OXY, OHI, PNC, PPG, BKNG, PRU, PEG, RSG, RIO, RCL, SLB, SMG, SHW, SWKS, TRV, TROW, TJX, TSM, TD, TOT, TSCO, TRP, USB, UL, OLED, VTR, WDFC, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, ET, DHF, USA, NUV, IIM, MYD, NAD, NVG, AVK, HTD, DFS, MELI, CIM, BEP, DMRC, BUD, GM, PSLV, TRGP, MPC, NOW, PANW, AAL, HIE, EVA, TWLO, TTD, SNAP, OKTA, ROKU, DOCU, NIO, DOW, WORK, DKNG, AMLP, AOR, BIV, BOTZ, BSCL, BSCM, CACG, CMF, DLS, DSI, EFV, ESGE, FLRN, FTSM, GSLC, ICVT, IGM, IGV, IJS, IYF, IYG, IYY, LMBS, LTPZ, NEAR, PCEF, PDBC, PEY, PGF, PID, PIE, PPA, PXF, REZ, ROBO, RWJ, SCHE, SCHF, SCHX, SPSB, SRVR, TAN, VDE, VGIT, VGK, VIOO, VMBS, VOE, VOT, VOX, VTEB, XLC, XLI, PLD, ALK, AB, AMRN, DOX, AEE, ABC, ADI, ANSS, AON, ATR, BCE, BRT, BK, BNS, GOLD, BBY, BKH, BSX, CMS, CRAI, CM, CP, CSL, CRS, FIS, CAG, CORE, DHI, DVN, EOG, ERIC, EL, FLIR, FSS, FITB, FISV, FLO, FWRD, FCX, BPYU, GNTX, GPC, GGG, HAL, LHX, HL, HOLX, TT, IRM, SJM, K, LH, LRCX, LFUS, MTB, MFA, MRO, MCHP, MSI, NJR, NYMT, NOK, ES, ORLY, OMC, VHC, PH, PENN, PXD, PII, PSEC, PSA, RPM, ROK, ROST, RY, SNY, STX, SRE, SCI, SIMO, SPG, SSD, SNA, SON, SWN, LSI, SLF, TTEC, TER, TTC, TRMB, X, UHT, VFC, NS, VAR, VGR, WPC, WCC, EVRG, WDC, AUY, CMG, TXMD, FNCB, DHY, VMM, BKT, PDT, CHY, JPC, JRS, NRK, HYT, GDV, GGN, DSM, CODI, HTGC, EXG, OC, AOD, BR, GLP, CLR, BGS, TEL, LULU, AWK, KL, VRSK, CHTR, LYB, EPAM, PRLB, HTA, WDAY, NCLH, ICLR, HASI, NRZ, CDW, VEEV, ADMA, OGS, TSLX, TWOU, PAYC, VNOM, NEP, USDP, DEA, AGR, UA, YUMC, BKR, SE, ZS, MRNA, BYND, CRWD, PTON, CARR, OTIS, AMJ, ARKW, BLV, DBO, DOL, DTH, DWX, ESGU, FBT, FEX, FHLC, FTEC, FTSL, FV, FXH, GSP, GXC, HEDJ, IAGG, IAU, IBND, ICLN, IDU, IEV, IPAY, IPKW, ISTB, ITM, IXUS, IYM, JPIN, MUNI, NYF, PTH, QCLN, REGL, SCHA, SCHV, SCHZ, SMB, SMDV, SPEM, SPSM, UGA, USRT, VIS, VLUE, VNQI, VONG, VONV, VPL, VYMI, WPS, XAR, XMMO,
- Sold Out: FNDX, VPU, PTY, PHK, PML, PCI, TNDM, DXJ, FNDA, FNDF, SLYG, XHB, SRPT, ALXN, ADM, BOH, CVBF, GLW, KR, WPM, CEF, SRNE, PDI, GHY, CYBR, AOM, ASHR, CWB, DHS, DOO, GVI, HYD, IEI, IWV, MGV, SMMU, VGSH, AOS, ALGN, AMED, IVZ, AU, ABR, AZO, BIDU, BIIB, VIAC, CPB, CNI, CNQ, CAH, CASY, CNP, CTAS, CLF, CPRT, CS, DLTR, ETR, FE, HFC, HUM, MTCH, JKHY, J, LTC, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MCK, MET, MCO, NKTR, NYCB, OGE, ODFL, PCAR, PNW, PB, REGN, RF, RS, RICK, RBA, ROL, SSRM, SCCO, SNPS, TFX, TM, WEN, TYL, TSN, UGI, UN, VRTX, WRB, GWW, WY, WHR, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, UVE, AWF, VLT, IQI, MQY, VPV, CHI, FFC, EVV, NEA, NAC, PCQ, PCN, RNP, HPI, UTG, CII, ETB, HBI, TMUS, G, AGNC, GNT, WFCPL.PFD, FTNT, KKR, NXPI, PSF, CMRE, HII, HZNP, VER, ISD, SPLK, DSL, IQV, PTCT, AMH, RNG, GLPI, LGIH, HLT, JD, ANET, SEDG, ACV, NVCR, AXSM, KNSL, DELL, CTVA, BIPC, ACWV, ANGL, BAB, BIL, BSCK, BSJL, CGW, IGIB, CORP, DBC, DTN, DWM, FXI, FXL, GDXJ, GSIE, HACK, HYS, IEO, IFGL, IOO, IXJ, IYK, IYT, KBE, MXI, PSJ, PSK, PWB, PWV, QQQE, RDVY, SCHM, SMH, SOXX, SPYD, STIP, SUB, TOTL, USO, VCLT, VIGI, VIOG, VSS, VT, XT, AEM, ALB, AAU, ATRS, BCRX, BTI, CDNS, CWT, CNC, CERN, CHKP, CI, CTXS, VALE, ANIX, DXCM, DVD, EMN, EPR, M, FNF, PACW, FHN, GERN, GTY, GBCI, GLAD, GPN, HAS, HE, HBAN, IDXX, INO, ISBC, KSU, LKQ, LYTS, LAMR, LEG, LYG, MFC, MKL, MKTX, MRCY, MBT, NHI, NBL, NAT, OSK, OTTR, PCG, PKG, SAVA, PBCT, PRGO, PHG, PLUG, NTR, PFG, QDEL, RJF, RMD, RMTI, SAP, STM, DHC, SIRI, SMSI, SNE, TRX, SKT, TPL, GEO, RIG, URI, VLY, VOD, WAB, WMB, ISR, MUJ, NSL, MUA, RCS, CMU, LEO, DNP, ASG, RVT, BIF, GCV, EQS, MCR, NAZ, PPR, SBI, VMO, HYB, PPT, MIN, CXE, EVF, RQI, NCV, HIX, EIM, NCZ, NHS, EVT, FRA, EFR, UTF, CSQ, JRO, MCN, EFT, FFA, BXMX, EOI, PHD, IGD, BOE, BDJ, NHF, HIMX, FSLR, QQQX, EXK, EOD, AWP, FGB, CLNE, THM, ULTA, ENSG, TWO, OESX, AXU, NFBK, APPS, OCSL, IVR, XXII, BSBR, CLNY, NBB, THTX, OASPQ, FSD, SBRA, ACST, DNKN, DPG, BUI, ZNGA, VSTM, FET, CG, WMC, GMED, SUN, EDI, AMBA, WHF, CONE, BIT, GWPH, BLUE, CXP, ALLY, ZSAN, SYF, W, ECC, CRBP, EVFM, JGH, ONDK, QRVO, JCAP, LITE, BOXL, LW, IIPR, SPCE, SPOT, FSLY, CHWY, NKLA, SNOW, AOA, DBE, DIV, EMLC, FFTY, GLTR, GSG, GWX, ITB, IYJ, MDIV, MOO, PSCT, RXI, SCHB, SJNK, SPDW, SPIP, SPYV, STPZ, VWOB, XLG,
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,066,173 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.7%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,592,179 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.82%
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 840,665 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.63%
- Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 4,287,139 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,616,879 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.03%
H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 4,287,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $115.55 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $145.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: RH (RH)
H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $414.16. The stock is now traded at around $502.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)
H D Vest Advisory Services initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 321,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 146.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 269,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 129.46%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 82,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)
H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 979.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $33.27. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 125,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82. The stock is now traded at around $169.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
H D Vest Advisory Services added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.539900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 95,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E (FNDX)
H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.43.Sold Out: PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds (PTY)
H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $18.02, with an estimated average price of $17.06.Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $86.4 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $102.57.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan (FNDF)
H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan. The sale prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18.Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Homebuilders (XHB)
H D Vest Advisory Services sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62.
