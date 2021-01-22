Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, McKesson Corp

Investment company Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Coca-Cola Co, sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, McKesson Corp, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTI, IYW, IVV, KO,

VTI, IYW, IVV, KO, Added Positions: SPYG, USMV, MTUM, QUAL, ARKK, LOW, ENB, SDY, DUK,

SPYG, USMV, MTUM, QUAL, ARKK, LOW, ENB, SDY, DUK, Reduced Positions: PTLC, DLN, DGRO, VIG, CWB, PGX, USRT, AOM, T, LMT, SPMD, BRK.B, UNP, UL, PEP, AMZN, PG, MSFT, ET, VTR,

PTLC, DLN, DGRO, VIG, CWB, PGX, USRT, AOM, T, LMT, SPMD, BRK.B, UNP, UL, PEP, AMZN, PG, MSFT, ET, VTR, Sold Out: JHML, MCK, RTX, WFC,

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 296,697 shares, 19.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 170,284 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 120,272 shares, 19.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 55,135 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 47,977 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 34,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $47.38, with an estimated average price of $44.51.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $167.11.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.