Twele Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond E

Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Twele Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twele Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Twele Capital Management, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $558 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: VYM, IEF, BND, AGG, ICF, HYG, LQD, IYR, IEI, SHY, SCHZ, MUB, SCHR, SCHO, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VOO, IJH, IJR, VB, DVY, VEA, EFA, TIP, VWO, EEM, PHB, IEMG, VO, SCHB, SCHX, SCHA, VUG, IEFA, SCHM, SCHF, SCHE, IWF,
For the details of Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twele+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Twele Capital Management, Inc.
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 181,029 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 764,435 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 549,555 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 118,114 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.27%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 306,838 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42%
Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $94.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 278,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 99.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 110,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $85.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.
