>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Twele Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond E

January 22, 2021 | About: VYM -0.53% ICF +0.32% IYR +0.2%

Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Twele Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twele Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Twele Capital Management, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $558 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twele+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Twele Capital Management, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 181,029 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 764,435 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
  3. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 549,555 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 118,114 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.27%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 306,838 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42%
Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $94.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 278,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 99.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 110,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $85.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Twele Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Twele Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)