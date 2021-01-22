Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

Investment company Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRK.B,

BRK.B, Added Positions: XLK, SPYG, XLV, SPTM, XLC, QQQ, DGRW, XLI, SPSM, GMF, SPLV,

XLK, SPYG, XLV, SPTM, XLC, QQQ, DGRW, XLI, SPSM, GMF, SPLV, Reduced Positions: TOTL, SPIB,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 328,152 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 214,219 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 73,034 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46% (ITE) - 270,136 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 178,565 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55%

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $127.37, with an estimated average price of $119.73. The stock is now traded at around $139.094700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.