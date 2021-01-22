>
Sicart Associates LLC Buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Gilead Sciences Inc, Bunge, Sells Apache Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Schlumberger

January 22, 2021 | About: GILD -0.06% BG -0.12% T +0.35% VXX +1.36% PFE +0.19% XOM -1.41% XLE -0.52% KTOS +1.77% EMR -0.63% SKM -0.58% IWD -0.54% SILJ -1.95% Z -0.07%

Investment company Sicart Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Gilead Sciences Inc, Bunge, AT&T Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , sells Apache Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Schlumberger, Zillow Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sicart Associates LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sicart Associates LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sicart Associates LLC
  1. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 223,982 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  2. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) - 402,908 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
  3. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 84,059 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
  4. The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 531,920 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 332,520 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 283,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $23.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $140.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 217.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 191,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 117.18%. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 186,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 53.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 449,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 75.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 604,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 164,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $111.03.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.33.

Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.33.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.18.



Comments

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)