Sicart Associates LLC Buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Gilead Sciences Inc, Bunge, Sells Apache Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Schlumberger

Investment company Sicart Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Gilead Sciences Inc, Bunge, AT&T Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , sells Apache Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Schlumberger, Zillow Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sicart Associates LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sicart Associates LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, KTOS, EMR, SKM, IWD, SILJ, CCJ, CDE, KBR, TXG, NKE, TSM, VTI, HL,

XLE, KTOS, EMR, SKM, IWD, SILJ, CCJ, CDE, KBR, TXG, NKE, TSM, VTI, HL, Added Positions: GILD, BG, T, VXX, PFE, MDT, WFC, ALB, BKNG, SYY, XOM, CB, VMW, PRU, DIS, KO, NTR, LII, GOOGL, MA, FB, LVS, IIIN, MUX, ILMN, NXE, PYPL, GHY,

GILD, BG, T, VXX, PFE, MDT, WFC, ALB, BKNG, SYY, XOM, CB, VMW, PRU, DIS, KO, NTR, LII, GOOGL, MA, FB, LVS, IIIN, MUX, ILMN, NXE, PYPL, GHY, Reduced Positions: APA, PXD, SLB, FDX, IONS, JNJ, ALGN, TRGP, LKCO, GLD, AAPL, CARS, WPM, WBA, ADP, OR, ABT, AEM, FNV, MMM, VTIP, NG, NEM, GLW, DD, MRK, PTEN, PAAS, DOW, CTXS, AMZN, SH, BIL, BTG, AB, WY, ATGE, ROK, KMI, ARI, BGCP, VV,

APA, PXD, SLB, FDX, IONS, JNJ, ALGN, TRGP, LKCO, GLD, AAPL, CARS, WPM, WBA, ADP, OR, ABT, AEM, FNV, MMM, VTIP, NG, NEM, GLW, DD, MRK, PTEN, PAAS, DOW, CTXS, AMZN, SH, BIL, BTG, AB, WY, ATGE, ROK, KMI, ARI, BGCP, VV, Sold Out: Z, DNKN, LEN, TOL, BIIB, KL, SIG, GDX, JMIA,

SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 223,982 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) - 402,908 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 84,059 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7% The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 531,920 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 332,520 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 283,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $23.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $140.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 217.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 191,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 117.18%. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 186,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 53.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 449,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 75.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 604,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 164,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $111.03.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.33.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.33.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.18.