McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells M&T Bank Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Duke Energy Corp

Investment company McCollum Christoferson Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Ambarella Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells M&T Bank Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMBA, TXN, FRPT,

AMBA, TXN, FRPT, Added Positions: VTIP, MDT, V, VCSH, TYL, ADI, JNJ, TIP, IT, MKC, AMT, ILMN, ECL, CL, DIS, STIP, GWRE, BF.B, BR, CHD, STE, LIN, NEOG, GOOGL, HLT, UBER, PEP, ATR, TSCO, PG, SPIP, QQQ, AGG,

VTIP, MDT, V, VCSH, TYL, ADI, JNJ, TIP, IT, MKC, AMT, ILMN, ECL, CL, DIS, STIP, GWRE, BF.B, BR, CHD, STE, LIN, NEOG, GOOGL, HLT, UBER, PEP, ATR, TSCO, PG, SPIP, QQQ, AGG, Reduced Positions: MTB, SQ, AAPL, WST, VOO, XOM, AMZN, HD, MSFT, D, DHR, MMM, VB, VTI, IWM, WWD, GOOG, STPZ, SYK,

MTB, SQ, AAPL, WST, VOO, XOM, AMZN, HD, MSFT, D, DHR, MMM, VB, VTI, IWM, WWD, GOOG, STPZ, SYK, Sold Out: BRK.B, DUK, VZ, LLY, MRK, FBHS, T, PFE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,808 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 58,868 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% Square Inc (SQ) - 73,120 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,943 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 61,764 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $95.41, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $112.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $172.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.83 and $144.34, with an estimated average price of $129.57. The stock is now traded at around $148.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 67.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 118,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 69,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.41%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $90.26, with an estimated average price of $85.35.