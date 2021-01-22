McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells M&T Bank Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Duke Energy Corp

Investment company McCollum Christoferson Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Ambarella Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells M&T Bank Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMBA, TXN, FRPT,
- Added Positions: VTIP, MDT, V, VCSH, TYL, ADI, JNJ, TIP, IT, MKC, AMT, ILMN, ECL, CL, DIS, STIP, GWRE, BF.B, BR, CHD, STE, LIN, NEOG, GOOGL, HLT, UBER, PEP, ATR, TSCO, PG, SPIP, QQQ, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: MTB, SQ, AAPL, WST, VOO, XOM, AMZN, HD, MSFT, D, DHR, MMM, VB, VTI, IWM, WWD, GOOG, STPZ, SYK,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, DUK, VZ, LLY, MRK, FBHS, T, PFE,
For the details of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mccollum+christoferson+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,808 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 58,868 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 73,120 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,943 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 61,764 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $95.41, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $112.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $172.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.83 and $144.34, with an estimated average price of $129.57. The stock is now traded at around $148.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 67.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 118,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 69,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.41%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.Sold Out: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $90.26, with an estimated average price of $85.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC. Also check out:
1. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McCollum Christoferson Group LLC keeps buying