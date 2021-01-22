Sterling Investment Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Sterling Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Abbott Laboratories, The Home Depot Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Sterling Investment Management, Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,508 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 221,979 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 51,249 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 115,933 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 356,458 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.89 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.27. The stock is now traded at around $1.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.53%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.59 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.07.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ITT Inc. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $70.23.