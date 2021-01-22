>
Articles 

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, CVS Health Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF

January 22, 2021 | About: GOOG +0.52% GOOGL +0.45% PTON +1.04% IJK +0.48% VOOG +0.05% DIS +0.88% WMG +0.41% D +0.68% UL -0.43% NSTG +3.38% TSLA +0.2% HA +1.47%

New York, NY, based Investment company Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, CVS Health Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Bank of America Corp, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC. As of 2020Q4, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joel+isaacson+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC
  1. SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 1,791,203 shares, 18.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 825,954 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 269,200 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 390,166 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 263,640 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $30.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 557,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $73.51, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $78.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $846.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 576.59%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1901.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 21,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 497.65%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1892.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 22,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 7363.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $159.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 202,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 378,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $202.29 and $230.08, with an estimated average price of $219.08. The stock is now traded at around $236.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86.



