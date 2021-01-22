BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Springfield, MO, based Investment company BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, 3M Co, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 346 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTV, XLK, XLF, NEA, SQ, HTD, XLV, BND, DD, DFS, VEA, PAYX, BDX, PSX, BIDU, XLE, NMZ, SCHW, SPG, DIA, KRE, STT, VOE, VTR, VIAC, VIA, HAS, AIG, OZK, BC, ED, ETR, EPD, FITB, GSK, RDS.A, MUB, IJJ, KMI, KSS, MU, ARE, OMC,

VTV, XLK, XLF, NEA, SQ, HTD, XLV, BND, DD, DFS, VEA, PAYX, BDX, PSX, BIDU, XLE, NMZ, SCHW, SPG, DIA, KRE, STT, VOE, VTR, VIAC, VIA, HAS, AIG, OZK, BC, ED, ETR, EPD, FITB, GSK, RDS.A, MUB, IJJ, KMI, KSS, MU, ARE, OMC, Added Positions: IJH, IVW, VTI, IWP, IJR, VEU, SCZ, AAPL, VO, VB, QQQ, AMZN, MSFT, VWO, MGC, CVX, JNJ, LOW, SPYG, TGT, BRK.B, BMY, DIS, KLAC, LKFN, MA, VZ, WMT, GOOGL, CAT, CSCO, KO, COST, FDX, INTC, IBM, IWV, IJK, IDU, LKQ, NFLX, SYK, TMO, TSN, ABT, ABBV, ATVI, ALK, ALL, AMP, AMGN, ANTM, APTV, ADP, BIIB, BAC, COF, CMCSA, CSX, CVS, DHR, DRI, DG, DLTR, D, DOW, DUK, ECL, EMR, XOM, FB, FISV, GS, HD, HON, HPQ, IJT, JPM, KBAL, KMB, LH, LLY, LMT, MCK, MDT, MRK, MS, NEE, NVS, PYPL, PFE, ROP, SYY, TSLA, TXN, TRV, UNP, UNH, VLO, WBA, AMD, AFL, ALXN, GOOG, ABC, AVY, BK, BLK, BA, BKNG, BWA, AVGO, CDNS, CF, CLX, CL, STZ, CCI, CMI, DE, DTE, EGP, EA, EQIX, ES, F, GD, GE, GIS, GM, GPN, HST, ISRG, IEMG, LHX, EL, LDOS, LIN, LYB, MRO, MMC, MCD, MDLZ, MCO, ORCL, PH, PEP, PXD, PLD, PRU, PSA, PEG, QRVO, QCOM, PWR, DGX, RF, XLU, SRE, NOW, SHW, SWK, SBUX, TIF, TMUS, TFC, UGI, UPS, UNM, ITM, WM, WMB, XLNX,

IJH, IVW, VTI, IWP, IJR, VEU, SCZ, AAPL, VO, VB, QQQ, AMZN, MSFT, VWO, MGC, CVX, JNJ, LOW, SPYG, TGT, BRK.B, BMY, DIS, KLAC, LKFN, MA, VZ, WMT, GOOGL, CAT, CSCO, KO, COST, FDX, INTC, IBM, IWV, IJK, IDU, LKQ, NFLX, SYK, TMO, TSN, ABT, ABBV, ATVI, ALK, ALL, AMP, AMGN, ANTM, APTV, ADP, BIIB, BAC, COF, CMCSA, CSX, CVS, DHR, DRI, DG, DLTR, D, DOW, DUK, ECL, EMR, XOM, FB, FISV, GS, HD, HON, HPQ, IJT, JPM, KBAL, KMB, LH, LLY, LMT, MCK, MDT, MRK, MS, NEE, NVS, PYPL, PFE, ROP, SYY, TSLA, TXN, TRV, UNP, UNH, VLO, WBA, AMD, AFL, ALXN, GOOG, ABC, AVY, BK, BLK, BA, BKNG, BWA, AVGO, CDNS, CF, CLX, CL, STZ, CCI, CMI, DE, DTE, EGP, EA, EQIX, ES, F, GD, GE, GIS, GM, GPN, HST, ISRG, IEMG, LHX, EL, LDOS, LIN, LYB, MRO, MMC, MCD, MDLZ, MCO, ORCL, PH, PEP, PXD, PLD, PRU, PSA, PEG, QRVO, QCOM, PWR, DGX, RF, XLU, SRE, NOW, SHW, SWK, SBUX, TIF, TMUS, TFC, UGI, UPS, UNM, ITM, WM, WMB, XLNX, Reduced Positions: GLDM, IVE, IEFA, IVV, SCHB, VUG, MMM, PRF, VOO, GOVT, C, MINT, EFAV, IXUS, IWB, USMV, EFA, ITOT, SPY, BP, GILD, OEF, COP, AXP, SDY, KE, IYZ, MCHP, SLB, IWM, NVDA, IWR, ORLY, RTX, TROW, IWF, AGG, APH, PRFZ, VMC, VIGI, VYM, VIG, FIS, ETSY, WEC, CRM, WDC, ZBRA, UMBF, TSCO, XLY, SWKS, TJX, YUM, STE, DXCM, APD, MO, AMT, AON, AMAT, AWI, BAX, CARR, CDW, CB, GLW, PNC, ETN, HBAN, EEM, IWS, TIP, IYM, IYG, MSI, NOV, NSC, PM,

GLDM, IVE, IEFA, IVV, SCHB, VUG, MMM, PRF, VOO, GOVT, C, MINT, EFAV, IXUS, IWB, USMV, EFA, ITOT, SPY, BP, GILD, OEF, COP, AXP, SDY, KE, IYZ, MCHP, SLB, IWM, NVDA, IWR, ORLY, RTX, TROW, IWF, AGG, APH, PRFZ, VMC, VIGI, VYM, VIG, FIS, ETSY, WEC, CRM, WDC, ZBRA, UMBF, TSCO, XLY, SWKS, TJX, YUM, STE, DXCM, APD, MO, AMT, AON, AMAT, AWI, BAX, CARR, CDW, CB, GLW, PNC, ETN, HBAN, EEM, IWS, TIP, IYM, IYG, MSI, NOV, NSC, PM, Sold Out: ZM, VYMI, PENN, WTFC, EVRG, BSCK, NOC, OTIS, VNQ, VRTX, WHR,

For the details of BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bkd+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 3,170,543 shares, 31.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,198,866 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 1,348,349 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 176,266 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 277,062 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.80%

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $117.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 277,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 512,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 277,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 287,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 325.26%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $56.85.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $42.84 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $54.19.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.7.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.93.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.