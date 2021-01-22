>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Alpine Investment Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Five Point Holdings LLC, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

January 22, 2021 | About: VTI -0.16% FPH +0% ORCC -1.27%

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Alpine Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Five Point Holdings LLC, sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Alpine Investment Management, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpine Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpine+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpine Investment Management, LLC
  1. Magna International Inc (MGA) - 2,452,081 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
  2. General Motors Co (GM) - 4,057,322 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,450,571 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  4. Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 1,421,797 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 605,072 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Five Point Holdings LLC. The purchase prices were between $4.09 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $5.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.37 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpine Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alpine Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpine Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpine Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpine Investment Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)