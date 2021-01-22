Alpine Investment Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Five Point Holdings LLC, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Alpine Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Five Point Holdings LLC, sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Alpine Investment Management, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FPH,

FPH, Added Positions: CVX, JNJ, LBTYK, VTI, CRK, DELL, SCHZ, VTV,

CVX, JNJ, LBTYK, VTI, CRK, DELL, SCHZ, VTV, Reduced Positions: VOD, FLOW, GM, MGA, BRK.B, MSFT, AMG, JPM, GBIL, WHR, HHC, RFP, LILAK, BCS, BSV, JEF, KINS, VTEB,

VOD, FLOW, GM, MGA, BRK.B, MSFT, AMG, JPM, GBIL, WHR, HHC, RFP, LILAK, BCS, BSV, JEF, KINS, VTEB, Sold Out: ORCC,

Magna International Inc (MGA) - 2,452,081 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% General Motors Co (GM) - 4,057,322 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,450,571 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 1,421,797 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 605,072 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%

Alpine Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Five Point Holdings LLC. The purchase prices were between $4.09 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $5.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.37 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.7.