Nwam Llc Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, CDW Corp, Facebook Inc

Investment company Nwam Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, CDW Corp, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwam Llc. As of 2020Q4, Nwam Llc owns 428 stocks with a total value of $857 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGU, GOVT, ESGE, EFG, EBAY, TSLA, LOGI, SHYG, MBB, VLUE, MELI, SE, IWO, GLW, JKK, DHR, NOW, MDY, HON, IEFA, IEF, IHI, UNP, IJS, MUB, CMI, V, FTEC, DIA, MGK, WGO, GLD, APD, PEP, MMM, IBM, KMB, AVGO, PBW, AMGN, CLX, NKE, IYW, DE, IBB, TLT, NSC, O, EWY, IYM, JKG, SCHG, AMD, HPQ, LOW, TXN, UNH, GWW, SLV, ACN, EFX, LH, MCD, CRM, WSM, CMF, IVW, SCHD, CAT, ETN, PH, MDB, U, IEMG, IJJ, IWN, SPTL, LLY, R, SO, LYB, BYND, NARI, OEF, ALK, ADP, BMO, CSX, C, NEE, MU, APPN, DOCU, IGSB, EMLC, IJT, IVE, IYR, JKH, VOE, ATVI, AMAT, CVS, CIEN, DD, TT, JCI, MDT, NFLX, NOC, RIO, BX, BIP, TWTR, FSLY, CRWD, IWB, IWC, IXJ, QLD, RYT, SCHX, SCZ, SHY, USIG, AON, ADSK, TFC, BNS, COLB, ITW, NEM, NTR, WDFC, BRK.A, XYL, SNAP, ZS, SDGR, EZU, FDIS, FLOT, IJK, QUAL, SCHA, SCHP, VCIT, VGLT, XLK, XMLV, ADI, BTI, BAM, FIS, COP, D, EXPD, GPC, HIG, WELL, HSY, IP, LMT, NVS, LIN, PGR, TRV, TSM, TMO, MA, TMUS, PM, SGT, GM, TWLO, TTD, NET, AMLP, DGS, IEUR, IGV, IUSV, NEAR, SCHC, SCHH, SPIP, VBK, VGT, XLP, XSLV, LUMN, CL, PAYX, TJX, XEL, VIA, DG, FPL, SQ, FHLC, FLRN, SCHM, SPIB,

AAPL, IVV, LQD, VCSH, BRK.B, T, USMV, IWP, AMZN, BNDX, SHOP, IJR, BSV, WHR, AGG, IAU, HYG, BND, BIV, VIG, IXUS, SPY, DVY, MOS, EFA, VTV, PYPL, ARKK, VNQ, EMB, IWF, ORCL, BA, KYN, EMR, BMY, NRZ, SDY, INO, VB, FAX, PCN, FEN, VEU, IYE, DOW, QDF, MRK, SGOL, KO, MO, ABT, F, TRQ, PFE, TEVA, ET, AWF, PTY, BGT, EVG, OMER, DSL, Reduced Positions: ITB, CDW, FB, BABA, URI, MSFT, GDX, WMT, JKI, WY, JNJ, WM, TAN, HD, ECL, TIP, TGT, UPS, ZBH, FAST, GNRC, QQQ, BTZ, XOM, FDX, DIS, NTRA, ISTB, PGF, RSP, FSLR, GOOG, HEDJ, VTI, VUG, ISRG, QCOM, VZ, MUI, ERC, STNG, EEM, VTIP, VWO, IVZ, GILD, INTC, ABBV, BLV, IWM, PTH, VEA, ANH, ARCC, VIAC, CSCO, GGB, JPM, KEY, NVDA, PG, RDS.A, TSI, FTF, GGN, KMI, HASI, AAXJ, BKLN, DXJ, FVD, SCHF, SLYV, SMH, VBR, VGIT, VGK, VOT, VYM, NLY, CMCSA, SBS, CNX, HFWA, GASS, RIG, CHI, HPS, AMTX, INBK, WPRT, MHLD, GCI, HMLP, BEST, OMP, ETRN, EWU, SCHV, VPL, VSS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 467,842 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 266,910 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,396 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.84% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 85,911 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,978 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49%

Nwam Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 90,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 269,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 97,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 40,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 73,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $846.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 52.41%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $139.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 467,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.84%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 70,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 393.50%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 74,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 349.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 68,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 56,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 308.19%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 172,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.77.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.