>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. Buys Fulgent Genetics Inc, XPeng Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Appian Corp, Arista Networks Inc, iQIYI Inc

January 22, 2021 | About: C -0.87% DVN -3.21% CVS +0.05% RNR -2.3% JPST +0% FLGT +4.54% XPEV +3.83% BIGC -0.1% APPN +11.08% ANET -0.14% IQ -1.15% DXC -0.24%

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fulgent Genetics Inc, XPeng Inc, Citigroup Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, sells Appian Corp, Arista Networks Inc, iQIYI Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nepsis+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Citigroup Inc (C) - 291,358 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.61%
  2. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 81,445 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
  3. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 438,610 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.10%
  4. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 862,790 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.76%
  5. Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) - 251,353 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $52.1, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 251,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 263,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 111,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 94.61%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 291,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 862,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 518.73%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 112,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $160.44 and $184.86, with an estimated average price of $169.72. The stock is now traded at around $155.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 60,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 53,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $114.35.

Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04.

Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $16.97 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $22.47.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)