Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. Buys Fulgent Genetics Inc, XPeng Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Appian Corp, Arista Networks Inc, iQIYI Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fulgent Genetics Inc, XPeng Inc, Citigroup Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, sells Appian Corp, Arista Networks Inc, iQIYI Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Citigroup Inc (C) - 291,358 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.61% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 81,445 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 438,610 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.10% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 862,790 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.76% Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) - 251,353 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $52.1, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 251,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 263,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 111,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 94.61%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 291,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 862,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 518.73%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 112,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $160.44 and $184.86, with an estimated average price of $169.72. The stock is now traded at around $155.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 60,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 53,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $114.35.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $255.04.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $16.97 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $22.47.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34.