Altus Wealth Management, LLC Buys SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Altus Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Regulus Therapeutics Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Altus Wealth Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLU, RGLS,

XLU, RGLS, Added Positions: IJH, PG, FLOT, VTI, SHM, VNLA, MUB, JNJ, T, AAPL,

IJH, PG, FLOT, VTI, SHM, VNLA, MUB, JNJ, T, AAPL, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IGV, XLV, AMZN, OEF, HD, GOOGL, MRK, SPY, JPM, GOOG,

QQQ, IGV, XLV, AMZN, OEF, HD, GOOGL, MRK, SPY, JPM, GOOG, Sold Out: TPL, INTC,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 122,865 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,814 shares, 16.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 53,870 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 90,614 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 53,482 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.17%

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 65,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $1.41, with an estimated average price of $0.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 53,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $163.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.