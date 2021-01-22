>
Altus Wealth Management, LLC Buys SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc

January 22, 2021 | About: IJH +0.38% PG -0.77% JNJ +1.13% XLU +0.14% RGLS +4.88% TPL +1.4% INTC -9.29%

Investment company Altus Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Regulus Therapeutics Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Altus Wealth Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altus Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altus Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 122,865 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,814 shares, 16.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22%
  3. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 53,870 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  4. BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 90,614 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 53,482 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.17%
New Purchase: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 65,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $1.41, with an estimated average price of $0.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 53,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $163.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.












