Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Medtronic PLC, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: SHV, AGG, TIP, ISTB, IAGG,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IJH, IJR, ONEQ, IEMG, UNP, ITOT, IXUS,
- Sold Out: BSX, MDT, AMGN, GILD, AAPL, CVX, QQQ, XOM, AMZN, VOO, LLY, TSLA, VXF, DIA, ZAGG, IBM, GOOG, WFC, BDX, F,
These are the top 5 holdings of DIVERGENT WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 301,677 shares, 30.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.19%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 833,977 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.84%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 312,525 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 260,726 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 42,071 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.84%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.45%. The holding were 833,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $35.94.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.
