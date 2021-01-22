White Pine Investment CO Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Arcus Biosciences Inc

Livonia, MI, based Investment company White Pine Investment CO (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Arcus Biosciences Inc, Amazon.com Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Pine Investment CO. As of 2020Q4, White Pine Investment CO owns 49 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, VIA, V,

RODM, VIA, V, Added Positions: DON, SCHV, MINT, FNDX, USMV, MPC, BAB, JNJ, MS, GSIE, CVS, JPM, SCHF, TIP, DTN, IJR,

DON, SCHV, MINT, FNDX, USMV, MPC, BAB, JNJ, MS, GSIE, CVS, JPM, SCHF, TIP, DTN, IJR, Reduced Positions: BND, BRK.B, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, PFE, CVX, SCHB, SBUX, GSLC, F, XOM,

BND, BRK.B, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, PFE, CVX, SCHB, SBUX, GSLC, F, XOM, Sold Out: T, RCUS, VIAC, ABBV,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 112,001 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 160,168 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 333,659 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 373,995 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,885 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 373,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $202.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 170.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 97,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $60.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 90,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 27,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $32.39 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $33.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $17 and $32.36, with an estimated average price of $24.41.

White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25.

White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.