Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys Ventas Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank of America Corp

Investment company Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ventas Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank of America Corp, CGI Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. owns 102 stocks with a total value of $493 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTR, SPY, PYPL, CI, COF, XLK, SPLG,

VTR, SPY, PYPL, CI, COF, XLK, SPLG, Added Positions: OTIS, CARR, RTX, ADBE, WFC, WMT, VTI, ICF, DIS, JPM, CDK, IBM, DOW, JNJ, DD, CACI, TRV, AMGN, SYY, ANTM, ADP, GIS, D, T, KO, AMZN, CHKP, ABB, BWA, PG, GOOG, GOOGL, PFE, MRK, MA, INTC, FB, NVDA, ORCL, NKE, NFLX, MCD, SBUX, LLY, TSLA, UNH, VZ, CSCO, ABT,

OTIS, CARR, RTX, ADBE, WFC, WMT, VTI, ICF, DIS, JPM, CDK, IBM, DOW, JNJ, DD, CACI, TRV, AMGN, SYY, ANTM, ADP, GIS, D, T, KO, AMZN, CHKP, ABB, BWA, PG, GOOG, GOOGL, PFE, MRK, MA, INTC, FB, NVDA, ORCL, NKE, NFLX, MCD, SBUX, LLY, TSLA, UNH, VZ, CSCO, ABT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, WBA, XOM, DE, GIB, NSC, ED, CTVA, OMC, IJH, IJR, KMI, ABBV, CMCSA, HD, VYM,

AAPL, WBA, XOM, DE, GIB, NSC, ED, CTVA, OMC, IJH, IJR, KMI, ABBV, CMCSA, HD, VYM, Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, VNT,

For the details of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steigerwald%2C+gordon+%26+koch+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,074 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,692 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Deere & Co (DE) - 67,211 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 118,187 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 62,167 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 85,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $223.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 90,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 215,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 128,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 237.53%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.