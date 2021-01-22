Hub Group, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. ( HUBG) will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 4, 2021 to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results. The results will be announced via press release after the market closes on the day of the call.

Hosting the conference call will be Dave Yeager, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Also participating on the call will be Phil Yeager, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Geoff DeMartino, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at www.hubgroup.com . The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please register at

https://www.yourconferencecenter.com/confcenter/PinCode/Pin_Code.aspx?100374&o=UkGGsxaBNnfTBu . Registrants will be issued a passcode and PIN to use when dialing into the live call which will provide quickest access to the conference. You may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. On the day of the call, dial (888) 206-4064 approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time; enter the participant passcode and PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers.

An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's Web site at www.hubgroup.com . This replay will be available for 30 days.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group, Inc. is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue in 2019, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.

