Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on February 5, 2021

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:EL -2.13%


[url="]The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: EL) will release fiscal 2021 second quarter results on February 5, 2021.



On that date, at 9:30 a.m. (ET), the Company will provide a live webcast of its conference call discussing the results, future prospects and recent corporate developments. Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, EVP and CFO, will host the call.



Those wishing to access the webcast can visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elcompanies.com%2Finvestors[/url]. The call will be archived on the Company’s website.



[url="]The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc.[/url] is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.



ELC-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005424/en/


