NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

January 22, 2021

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, February 22, 2021, and will host a conference call on the following day, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (888) 222-6529, with the confirmation number 21989300.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/39448 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors, Inc.




https://www.accesswire.com/625450/NHI-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Date



