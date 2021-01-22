TAATâ„¢ Ships Thousands of Sample Packs to 38 States to Fulfill Requests from TryTAAT

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) ( TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that it has shipped thousands of sample packs of TAAT™, its flagship product, to legal-aged smokers in 38 U.S. states who requested a sample of the product from the TryTAAT ( http://trytaat.com ) landing page. Now that sample packs of TAAT™ are being distributed to markets besides Ohio, the Company anticipates that existing interest in the product could be strengthened based on first-time trials of TAAT™ by legal-aged smokers. With the launch of the Company’s e-commerce platform expected to occur this quarter, TAAT™ is to become available for purchase online by legal-aged smokers in additional markets across the country, including Ohio where TAAT™ is currently sold at retail. The Company has introduced new promotional methods for the TAAT™ brand such as the inclusion of a “TAAT™ Beyond Tobacco™” face mask in all packages containing TAAT™ samples. The first painted TAAT™ mural was also recently mounted on a high-visibility exterior area of an agricultural outbuilding located in the state of Ohio (shown below). The Company intends to place additional TAAT™ murals in similar settings as it continues to build its market presence.

In January 2021, the first TAAT™ mural was hand-painted and mounted on the exterior of an agricultural outbuilding in a rural area of Ohio. A timelapse video showing the creation of the mural can be accessed by clicking here .

Beginning last month in December 2020, tobacco retailers in the state of Ohio began selling TAAT™ to legal-aged smokers, with the Menthol variety proving popular as the first variety to be sold out and reordered, as announced in the Company’s January 12, 2021 press release. Approximately half of all sample requests made through TryTAAT were for TAAT™ Original, with TAAT™ Menthol being slightly more popular than TAAT™ Smooth. In an effort to capture feedback from legal-aged smokers who have sampled TAAT™ for the first time, a printed insert (pictured below) encourages recipients of TAAT™ samples to share their experiences with the product through social media. All sample packs of TAAT™ were also shipped with a face mask bearing the TAAT™ logo, which the Company believes could contribute to organic growth of awareness of the TAAT™ brand.

Samples of all three TAAT™ varieties have now been shipped to thousands of legal-aged smokers in 38 U.S. states, accompanied by the printed insert and face mask shown below

This printed insert conveys an introductory message to legal-aged smokers who have received the TAAT™ samples that were recently shipped, encouraging them to share their feedback about TAAT™ through the Company’s social media channels

The Company has also included promotional face masks with the TAAT™ logo with all sample packs that were shipped to legal-aged smokers in the United States this month

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “TAAT™ has been available for purchase by legal-aged smokers in Ohio for more than a month now, and we are delighted to be fulfilling thousands of sample requests made on our TryTAAT landing page as this gives us the opportunity to enrich existing interest in our product across the country. Samples of TAAT™ have now been shipped to more than three quarters of all U.S. states, which enables us to potentially capture feedback and commentary from a wide variety of legal-aged smokers who are trying the product for the first time. In addition to building awareness through firsthand trials of the product with sample packs of TAAT™, we also opted to include a face mask bearing the TAAT™ logo with all shipments, which we anticipate could drive further visibility of our brand name. We are also very impressed with the first TAAT™ mural created earlier this month, and believe the placement of these murals in markets where TAAT™ is sold can be an effective promotional method as we continue our entry into the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry.”

TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. has engaged Winning Media to provide and manage a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. In connection with the engagement, the Company has entered into a master services agreement with Winning Media, pursuant to which it will primarily be tasked with providing the following services:

Display advertisement distribution, video advertisement distribution, e-mail distribution, push notification distribution and search engine marketing.

The services agreement has a 60-day term with a total payment value of USD $300,000.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

