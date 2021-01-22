>
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors

January 22, 2021 | About: NAS:EOSE


[url="]The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz[/url] continues its investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: [url="]EOSE[/url]) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click [url="]here[/url] to participate.



On January 14, 2021, Iceberg Research published a report entitled "Eos Energy ($EOSE): Fake Customers Won't Recharge a Dead Battery," alleging among other things that Eos Energy has "failed technology and dubious customers." Citing findings that “the disclosed customers are extremely unlikely to have the financial ability to honour their contracts,” the report "estimate[s] that EOS' equity is worth only $144M . . . which represents a 90% downside from its current market cap of $1.5B."



On this news, Eos Energy stock price fell $3.85, or 13.55%, to close at $24.56 per share on January 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.



Follow us for updates on Twitter: [url="]twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW[/url].



If you purchased Eos Energy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at [url="]www.frankcruzlaw.com[/url]. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

