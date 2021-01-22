>
Douglas Emmett Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Dividends

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:DEI


Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock dividends as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Douglas Emmett dividends.















Record


Date



















Paid


Date



















Dividend


Per Share



















Ordinary


Income



















Capital


Gain



















Return of


Capital







Amount


Qualifying as a


Section 199A


Dividend



12/31/19







01/15/20







$0.28







$0.1393







$0.00







$0.1407







$0.1393



03/31/20







04/15/20







$0.28







$0.1393







$0.00







$0.1407







$0.1393



06/30/20







07/15/20







$0.28







$0.1393







$0.00







$0.1407







$0.1393



09/30/20







10/15/20







$0.28







$0.1393







$0.00







$0.1407







$0.1393







Total:







$1.12







$0.5572







$0.00







$0.5628







$0.5572



As noted above, the common stock dividend paid on January 15, 2020, with a record date of December 31, 2019, has been allocated entirely to 2020. The common stock dividend of $0.28 per share that was paid on January 15, 2021, with a record date of December 31, 2020, will be allocated entirely to 2021.



About Douglas Emmett, Inc.


Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at [url="]www.douglasemmett.com[/url].



Safe Harbor Statement


Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmett’s business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005492/en/


Comments

Please leave your comment:


