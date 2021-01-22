SENECA BIOPHARMA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. - SNCA

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SNCA) with Leading BioSciences, Inc. pursuant to which Seneca shareholders will own just 26.2% of the surviving combined entity. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.
If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnasdaqgs-snca%2F[/url] to learn more.
