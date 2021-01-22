>
Physicians Realty Trust Announces 2020 Tax Reporting Information

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:DOC +0.5%


Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:NYSE:DOC) (“the Company”), a self-managed healthcare properties REIT, today announced the tax reporting information for dividends paid to its shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2020. The following schedule indicates the dividend amount paid and how the distribution should be treated for 2020 tax purposes:



Common Shares (CUSIP # 71943U104)















Record





Date







Payable





Date







Total





Distribution





Per Share







Total





Ordinary





Dividends







Qualified





Dividends







Total Capital





Gain





Distribution







Non-Dividend





Distributions







Section





199A





Dividends











1/3/2020







1/17/2020



$



0.230000



$



0.119944



$



0.000000



$



0.000000



$



0.110056



$



0.119944











4/2/2020







4/16/2020







0.230000







0.119944







0.000000







0.000000







0.110056







0.119944











7/2/2020







7/17/2020







0.230000







0.119944







0.000000







0.000000







0.110056







0.119944











10/2/2020







10/16/2020







0.230000







0.119944







0.000000







0.000000







0.110056







0.119944



















$



0.920000



$



0.479776



$



0.000000



$



0.000000



$



0.440224



$



0.479776







About Physicians Realty Trust



Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the “operating partnership”), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of the partnership interests in our operating partnership (“OP Units”).



Investors are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website ([url="]www.docreit.com[/url]) for additional information, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, press releases, supplemental information packages and investor presentations.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “continue”, “intend”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans, the Company’s ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including, without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed by the Company with the Commission on February 27, 2020 and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 filed by the Company with the Commission on May 8, 2020, August 7, 2020, and November 6, 2020, respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005436/en/


